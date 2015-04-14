* Saipem in continuous contact with Gazprom over deal
* Russia sees Turkish Stream as alternative to South Stream
* Turkish Stream pipeline project still undecided
(Adds detail, comments)
By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN, April 14 Italian oil services group
Saipem is in constant touch with Gazprom
over its plans to build the Turkish Stream pipeline and is in
pole position to win contracts if the project goes through, four
sources close to the matter said.
Russia is looking to build Turkish Stream as an alternative
to the South Stream pipeline that it shelved last year in the
face of objections from the European Union.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by oil major Eni, bagged
contracts worth 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion) last year
mainly to build the first line of the South Stream pipeline
running from Russia to Bulgaria across the Black Sea but had to
suspend work.
"Saipem is continuously talking to Gazprom and exchanging
information," one of the sources told Reuters. "Gazprom is
asking Saipem to draw up plans for two lines, they are asking
for alternatives."
In mid afternoon trade Saipem shares were up more than 2
percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the European oil
and gas companies index.
Saipem and Gazprom declined to comment.
Russia is pushing on with plans to build Turkish Stream to
Turkey and then Greece via the Black Sea, in line with its plans
to stop exporting gas via Ukraine by 2019.
But with Moscow in financial crisis, it is not clear if the
plan will get off the ground.
Another of the sources said Gazprom was likely to hire
Saipem since it is a leading contractor in subsea work and had
already done a lot of preparatory work on South Stream, which
required laying pipes more than 2,000 metres under water.
"Saipem, that has all the know-how, already has two ships in
the area that Gazprom is contractually paying for, and scrapping
South Stream would mean Gazprom was liable to pay termination
fines," the source said.
The EU, which imports around one third of its oil and gas
from Russia, has imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow for its
role in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Some Western counties claim
Moscow is using energy as a geopolitical weapon.
But Brussels will have its work cut out to persuade the
whole bloc to keep up pressure. Last Friday Greece said it
expected to agree to take part in Turkish Stream soon.
"Talks between Turkey and Russia are under way and Saipem is
in pole position to take a contract," a third source said.
"But let's not underestimate commercial problems linked to
the sale of Russian gas to Europe through Turkey," the person
added.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow)