MILAN Oct 10 Italian oil services group Saipem SpA will invest about $300 million in a site near Sao Paulo, Brazil, to build a construction yard for its offshore structures, boosting its position in the lucrative deepwater development market.

The 35 hectares in Guaruja, within the industrial hub of Santas, the largest port in South America, will serve as a logistics base and a site to build subsea and floating structures to complement the ultra-deep water fleet recently built by Saipem, it said in a statement.

The area is strategically located at about 350 km from Santos Basin, the offshore Brazilian region where ultra-deep water pre salt fields are being discovered, and about 650 km from Campos basin, another important offshore basin in Brazil, it said. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Alison Birrane)