China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
MILAN Oct 17 Italian oilfield services group Saipem said on Monday it had won a number of engineering and construction (E&C) offshore contracts worth a total $1.5 billion.
The contracts relate to works in Iraq, Nigeria, the Norwegian and British sectors of the North Sea and in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement.
Saipem has also agreed to increase the scope of its work on a number of existing E&C offshore contracts, it said.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
* Planned outages come close on power disruption in S. Australia
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and smaller rival United Overseas Bank are set to report their lowest quarterly profit in at least two years, hurt by bad loans provisions for a battered oil services sector.