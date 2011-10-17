MILAN Oct 17 Italian oilfield services group Saipem said on Monday it had won a number of engineering and construction (E&C) offshore contracts worth a total $1.5 billion.

The contracts relate to works in Iraq, Nigeria, the Norwegian and British sectors of the North Sea and in the Gulf of Mexico, the company said in a statement.

Saipem has also agreed to increase the scope of its work on a number of existing E&C offshore contracts, it said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)