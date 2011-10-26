* Strong market development to boost order backlog in 201
* Confirms FY guidance for 12 pct growth in core earnings
* Pricing improvement seen next year-CEO
* Q3 net profit 225 mln euros vs f'cast 229 mln
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 26 Italy's Saipem SpA
expects the oil services market to improve strongly next year,
boosting order intake, it said on Wednesday after reporting a
6.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
"I see the market developing strongly in 2012. Offshore will
be very active with room to bring positive (order) backlog
development," Chief Executive Pietro Franco Tali said on a
conference call.
Saipem, Europe's biggest oil services company, confirmed its
full-year guidance for growth in core earnings of 12 percent and
net profit of about 8 percent.
Earlier this month sector leaders shrugged off the economic
uncertainty and kept their outlook for next year broadly intact.
Market leader Schlumberger for instance expressed
confidence about 2012.
"I expect some pricing improvement when big projects come on
stream next year," Tali said, referring to developments in West
Africa, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Iraq, as well as the
Shtokman gas field in Russia and the GALSI pipeline project.
"Iraq is moving at a slower pace than expected (but) we will
start to see something significant coming from Iraq next year,"
Tali said.
North Africa was something of a "dead market" for the oil
service industry, he said, adding he did not see the market
developing in Libya for the contracting industry any time soon.
"There will be repairing work but that's not a big market.
That will be developing new fields," he said.
Saipem said its adjusted net profit in the third quarter was
225 million euros ($312.8 million), just below the consensus of
analysts' forecasts of 229 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S estimates.
Saipem, controlled by oil and gas group Eni SpA ,
said its order backlog at the end of September was 20.1 billion
euros against 20.5 billion at the end of June.
"The results were in line but the backlog fell back less
than we thought it might, with offshore order intake especially
surprising," a Milan-based analyst said.
Eni as controlling shareholder had been beneficial for
Saipem in the credit crunch, Tali said. "It's made it easier for
us to raise loans."
Asked by an analyst if Eni might be prepared to dilute its
stake should Saipem find a merger opportunity, Tali said he
could not speak for shareholders.
"I don't think they would be against dilution if it was
beneficial for Saipem but it's all theoretical," he said.
($1=0.719 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Holmes)