MILAN May 21 Italian oil services company
Saipem said on Monday it won over $1.1 billion in new
engineering and construction offshore contracts in Russia and
the North Sea.
In Russia, Saipem singed a contract with a wholly-owned
subsidiary of LUKOIL for two export pipelines
connecting an offshore field in the North Caspian to onshore
valves located 10 to 20 km from the coast.
In the North Sea, Saipem has signed an agreement with
Denmark's Dong E&P for a gas export pipeline and an
oil export pipeline in the Hejre field located approximately 300
kilometers from the Danish coast.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)