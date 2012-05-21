MILAN May 21 Italian oil services company Saipem said on Monday it won over $1.1 billion in new engineering and construction offshore contracts in Russia and the North Sea.

In Russia, Saipem singed a contract with a wholly-owned subsidiary of LUKOIL for two export pipelines connecting an offshore field in the North Caspian to onshore valves located 10 to 20 km from the coast.

In the North Sea, Saipem has signed an agreement with Denmark's Dong E&P for a gas export pipeline and an oil export pipeline in the Hejre field located approximately 300 kilometers from the Danish coast. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)