MILAN May 31 Italian oil services company Saipem said on Thursday it named Stefano Goberti as chief financial officer, replacing Giulio Bozzini.

Bozzini will leave Saipem to join its corporate parent, oil giant Eni, as executive vice president of planning and control.

Stefano Goberti has been with Eni since 2001, where he was most recently the executive vice president of planning and control. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by William Hardy)