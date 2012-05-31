U.S. crude prices rise as investors bet big on oil strength
TOKYO, Feb 21 U.S. crude futures rose for a second day on Tuesday, with data showing hedge funds are betting big across oil markets following OPEC production cuts agreed last year.
MILAN May 31 Italian oil services company Saipem said on Thursday it named Stefano Goberti as chief financial officer, replacing Giulio Bozzini.
Bozzini will leave Saipem to join its corporate parent, oil giant Eni, as executive vice president of planning and control.
Stefano Goberti has been with Eni since 2001, where he was most recently the executive vice president of planning and control. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by William Hardy)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held near 1-1/2-year highs in subdued early trade on Tuesday as a holiday in the United States left investors with few catalysts, while the euro nursed overnight losses as lingering concerns about the looming French election rattled its bonds.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Toshiba Corp wants to raise as least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its NAND flash memory business to plug a hole in its finances from a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S. nuclear unit, a source said.