MILAN, March 29 Italy's oil services group Saipem said on Thursday it had won new engineering and construction (E&C) offshore contracts in Brazil and Saudi Arabia worth $700 million.

The contract in Brazil has been awarded by the state oil group Petrobras while the Saudi Arabian deal was within a framework agreement with the oil giant Saudi Aramco. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)