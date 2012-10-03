MILAN Oct 3 Italian oil services company Saipem said on Wednesday it was awarded a three-year $550 million contract from Statoil to provide drilling services in the off Norway.

The contract starts in the third quarter of 2014, extending the charter of the semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 5 for deep water drilling. Scarabeo 5 has been working continuously since 1990 in the Norwegian North Sea.

