(Adds further details, Kazakh energy minister, TAP)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN Feb 6 Italian oil service company Saipem
said on Friday it had won a contract to lay
replacement pipelines at the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan,
worth around $1.8 billion.
Last month sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
Saipem was in pole position to win the pipeline contract which
could be worth up to $2 billion.
In a statement on Friday Saipem said the North Caspian
Operating Company had awarded Saipem the contract for the
construction of two 95-kilometre pipelines.
"The construction will be completed by the end of 2016," it
said.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by Italy's national oil company Eni
, won a contract back in 2004 to lay the original
pipelines for the $50 billion Kashagan development project.
First production at the field, already plagued by delays and
cost overruns, finally started in September 2013 but was halted
just weeks later after the discovery of gas leaks caused by
stress fractures.
Kashagan's oil is 4,200 metres below the seabed at very high
pressure and associated gas reaching the surface was found to
have mixed with some of the highest concentrations of toxic,
metal-eating hydrogen sulphide ever encountered.
As a result Saipem said the two new pipelines will be made
of carbon steel internally clad with a corrosion-resistant alloy
layer.
"Works to mend that technological mishap which occurred in
2013 are planned to be completed in December 2016," Kazakh
Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik was cited as saying by local
media.
"Production costs at such large-scale projects as
Karachaganak and Tengiz are pretty low, and we are confident
that Kashagan's will be the same," he added.
However, Kazakh officials have previously said that actual
production from the field is not expected to resume before the
second half of next year.
Saipem has lost around 10 billion euros of its market value
over the past two years after two profit warnings, a corruption
investigation in Algeria and a grim industry outlook.
In December its shares fell sharply when Russia's South
Stream gas pipeline project it had won contracts for was
scrapped.
However, according to offical documents of the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) Saipem has now pre-qualified for a
tender to lay pipelines for a separate project that will bring
Azeri gas to Italy.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)