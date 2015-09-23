MILAN/LONDON, Sept 23 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is in talks to buy a stake in Saipem as part of a revamp of the troubled oil contractor that could include a capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), several people with knowledge of the matter said.

An investment in the company by CDP is expected to be announced next month, when Saipem - currently majority owned by oil major Eni - is due to present its turnaround plan, the sources said.

"The idea is to make a joint announcement on the cap hike and the CDP deal at the end of October," one of the sources said.

Eni and Saipem declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Pamela Barbaglia, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)