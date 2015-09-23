PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN/LONDON, Sept 23 Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is in talks to buy a stake in Saipem as part of a revamp of the troubled oil contractor that could include a capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), several people with knowledge of the matter said.
An investment in the company by CDP is expected to be announced next month, when Saipem - currently majority owned by oil major Eni - is due to present its turnaround plan, the sources said.
"The idea is to make a joint announcement on the cap hike and the CDP deal at the end of October," one of the sources said.
Eni and Saipem declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Pamela Barbaglia, additional reporting by Francesca Landini and Stephen Jewkes)
March 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.