MILAN Nov 11 The sale of a stake in Italian oil
contractor Saipem by main owner Eni to a state-owned investment
fund does not constitute a change of control and so is exempt
from rules triggering a mandatory bid, Italian watchdog Consob
said on Wednesday.
State-controlled Eni, which owns 43 percent of
Saipem, reached a deal in October to sell 12.5 percent
of its stake in the oil service company to Fondo Strategico
Italiano (FSI).
At the same time Eni and FSI agreed to tie up stakes of 12.5
percent each, plus one share, in a shareholder pact controlling
Saipem.
Under Italian law an investor holding more than 25 percent
of companies like Saipem is required to launch a bid on the
remaining shares providing there is no bigger shareholder.
However, if it can be shown there has not been a change of
control at the company, Consob can grant an exemption.
In a statement on Wednesday the watchdog said the deal
between Eni and FSI did not involve any actual change of control
as far as minority shareholders were concerned.
Eni, which after the deal with FSI will also have an 18
percent Saipem stake outside the shareholder pact, is 30 percent
controlled by the state.
FSI is fully owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which in
turn is 80 percent owned by the Italian Treasury.
Eni is selling down its stake in its subsidiary to be able
to take more than 5 billion euros of Saipem debt off its own
balance sheet.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)