MILAN Oct 20 Italian engineering and construction group Maire Tecnimont denied a report on Tuesday it was carrying out due diligence on the onshore business of oil contractor Saipem.

Italian daily Il Giornale said earlier on Tuesday Maire Tecnimont was looking at the onshore assets of Saipem and had started due diligence.

"I deny what has been published in some press reports and in particular that there is any due diligence on Saipem under way," the spokeswoman told Reuters.

Saipem, which is 43 percent owned by Italian oil major Eni , is due to unveil a turnaround business plan next week.

