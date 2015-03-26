(Recasts lead, adds details, background)
By Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach
MILAN, March 26 Italy's Saipem is
close to signing a joint venture with a big local partner in
Nigeria just days after clinching a similar deal in China with
PetroChina as the oil contractor seeks access to new
markets.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by Italian oil major Eni,
has seen some 10 billion euros ($11 billion) wiped off its
market value over the past two years after two profit warnings,
a corruption investigation in Algeria and a worsening outlook.
"The group is finalising the creation of a joint venture
with a very important Nigerian partner to help it develop its
business in the country," a source close to the matter said.
Tumbling oil prices and rising costs have prompted oil
majors worldwide to cut spending, prompting contract
cancellations that have hurt contractors.
"The company is seeking to leverage its E&C (Engineering &
Construction) competences and its vessel fleet to enter into new
markets or grow its presence in existing markets with leading
local operators," the source said.
Saipem, which has been fined in a case relating to alleged
corruption in Nigeria, already has a presence in
the country, including the subsea development of the Egina Field
with France's Total
The source said the Nigeria deal follows hard on the heels
of a landmark joint venture signed with the PetroChina group
last week.
The deal will create a new company well placed to build a
strong position in the growing Chinese oil service sector, with
a specific focus on turn-key projects likes LNG terminals,
pipelines, and storage units.
"In a few months the joint venture will have the license to
operate," the source said.
People's Bank of China owns around 2 percent of Saipem.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giancarlo Navach, additional
reporting by Aizhu Chen; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Keith
Weir)