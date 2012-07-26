MILAN, July 26 Italian oil services company Saipem said on Thursday it had won an onshore contract in Nigeria worth more than $800 million.

In a statement, the company said the contract is part of the SSAGS gas project which envisages facilities located 65 km south-east of Warri, in the Delta State.

The project is expected to be completed in 32 months. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)