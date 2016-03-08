MILAN, March 8 Shares in Italian oil services
group Saipem failed to open in early trade after
sources said banks had placed around 700 million shares at a
discount on Monday.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, on behalf of a
banking consortium, placed around 6.3 percent of Saipem capital
on Monday at a price of 0.39 euros per share, people familiar
with the matter said.
Saipem shares closed at 0.4258 euros on Monday.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were global coordinators in
Saipem's recent 3.5 billion euro rights issue.
The banking consortium which underwrote the issue was left
with 12.2 percent of the overall issuance, equal to almost 1.2
billion shares.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)