WARSAW, July 19 The consortium that built
Poland's new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has filed a
request for an additional payment of up to $49 million for the
project from Polskie LNG, which operates the facility, a
consortium member said on Tuesday.
Polish construction company PBG, part of the
consortium which was led by Italy's Saipem and also
included Italy's Techint Compagnia Tecnica Internazionale, said
in a statement that the consortium had filed a request for
arbitration against state-owned Polskie LNG for building the
terminal.
It did not say exactly what work the additional payment
would cover but the project was subject to numerous delays.
The LNG terminal at the Baltic Sea, which cost around 3
billion zlotys, was completed last year, a year later than
scheduled, and received its first spot gas cargo in June this
year.
"The consortium will take legal steps to secure an
additional payment connected with the realisation of the ...
contract amounting to no more than 195 million zlotys net ($49
million)," PBG said in a statement.
PBG said the consortium will file at a later stage a formal
suit against Polskie LNG, which is owned by the state gas
pipelines operator Gaz-System.
PBG, currently in bankruptcy proceedings, has limited its
share in the consortium, and said the arbitration will not have
an impact on its future revenue.
($1 = 3.9574 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Susan Fenton)