MILAN Oct 2 Italy's Saipem is in the process of finalising a banking consortium to put the troubled oil contractor on a solid financial footing and run a cash call of more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) as it gears up to unveil a crunch turnaround plan, people close to the deal said.

The consortium is still being cobbled together and a final decision is expected within two weeks, but at the moment there are seven core banks, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will play a leading role as global coordinators while other banks involved in the consortium are Citi, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit , the sources said.

The consortium will need to underwrite a share offering in excess of 3 billion euros which is expected to be unveiled on October 27, the sources said.

It will also be asked to refinance Saipem's debt as the oil and gas contractor is saddled with 5.5 billion euros in debt. (Additiona reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)