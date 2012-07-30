MILAN, July 30 Italian oil services firm Saipem
expects net debt to decline at a slower pace than
initially foreseen, the company said on Monday, as it raised its
2012 investments guidance.
Saipem raised its target for 2012 capex by 11 percent to 1
billion euros from 900 million euros to reflect the purchase of
three rigs for a Saudi Armaco contract, the expansion of the
Edmonton Yard in Canada and the euro devaluation.
"At year-end we can still have some net debt decrease but
not the one seen at the beginning of the year," chief executive
Pietro Franco Tali said in a conference call to present the
groups first-half results. "We are not giving a specific
target," he said.
Saipem confirmed its 2012 income targets after
second-quarter net profit rose 7.6 percent to 242 million euros,
though it said Europe's economic woes could delay investment and
big gas projects.
Net debt rose t o 3.94 billion euros at the end of June from
3.19 billion at end-2011.
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)