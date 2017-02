MILAN Oct 26 Saipem , Europe's biggest oil services group, said on Wednesday it confirmed its guidance for the full year after its net profit in the third quarter rose 6.6 percent.

In a statement, Saipem said its adjusted net profit in the third quarter was 225 million euros, just below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 229 million euros.

The order backlog at the end of September was 20.1 billion euros from 20.5 billion euros at the end of June.

