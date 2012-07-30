MILAN, July 30 Europe's largest oil services
company Saipem said on Monday it expected a financial
and economic crisis in Europe to weigh on the global oil sector
spending, after posting a 5 percent rise in first-half order
intake.
It confirmed its targets for 2012 including for a net profit
of around 1 billion euros.
Orders in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Nigeria between March and
June contributed to an 6.3 billion euro ($7.8 billion) order
intake in the first half of the year, a 5 percent rise from a
year earlier.
European woes "are creating a climate of growing uncertainty
regarding the global economy, which in turn impacts the timing
of the awarding and start of projects planned by oil companies,"
Saipem said in a statement.
The Italian group said net profit in the second quarter was
242 million euros, a touch above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S view
of 246 million euros.
After the release of the results Saipem pared gains. At 1102
GMT, shares in Saipem were 0.3 percent higher at 37.8 euros,
below all-time high of 39.9 euros hit in mid-March.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)