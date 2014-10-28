UPDATE 1-Late-season snowstorm weakens in the U.S. Northeast
* Amtrak operating modified schedule (Updates with Amtrak running modified service in paragraph 6)
* Amtrak operating modified schedule (Updates with Amtrak running modified service in paragraph 6)
LONDON, March 15 Markets focused on what is expected to be a third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis later on Wednesday, while there was also relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.
SYDNEY, March 15 The co-founder of Australian software firm Atlassian Corp Plc said on Tuesday he was close to meeting a self-imposed one-week deadline of getting political and financial support for a plan to use batteries from Tesla Inc to bridge an electricity supply gap in South Australia.