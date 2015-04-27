* Q1 core profit up 25 pct
* Confirms 2015 guidance
* Cash out of 381 mln euros on forex derivatives
(Adds forex impact, Turkish stream, management comments,
shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, April 27 Italian oil services group
Saipem on Monday reported stronger than expected
first-quarter operating profit thanks to healthier profit
margins from new orders.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by oil major Eni, is
trying to phase out so-called low-margin legacy contracts that
were awarded before 2013 and have weighed on profitability.
The company aims to phase out most of these contracts,
totalling less than 1.5 billion euros, by the end of this year
though management said there could be some slippage into 2016.
Saipem said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came
in at 159 million euros ($172 million) compared to a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S consensus of 85 million euros. Saipem confirmed
its outlook for the current year.
"A lot of people were expecting writedowns on legacy
contracts and pending revenues and they didn't come. That's
boosted the shares," Andrea Scauri, energy analyst at Mediobanca
Securities, said.
Saipem shares closed up 6.6 percent at 12.23 euros, while
the European oil and gas index was up 0.9 percent.
Its shares have fallen more than 60 percent in the past two
years after two profit warnings, a corruption investigation in
Algeria and bleak outlook.
Debt in the first quarter rose 381 million euros to 5.2
billion as a result of a cash outflow taken on forex derivative
contracts hedging the dollar exposure of big projects.
"We forecast a 500 million euro impact on debt this year if
the forex rate stays at current levels," CFO Alberto Chiarini
told analysts, adding it would be fully recouped as the hedged
projects are executed and cash flow arrived.
NEW FACE
State-controlled Eni is drafting in Stefano Cao as Saipem
CEO at the end of this month to turn around the company where he
used to work and prepare it for a sale.
Eni is looking to sell down its stake to get Saipem's debt
off its balance sheet.
Besides legacy contracts, Cao will also have to resolve the
immediate problem of 1.1 billion euros of unpaid revenues for
work done on projects that oil major clients are reluctant to
recognise.
Falling oil prices have prompted oil companies around the
world to suspend or delay projects, pressuring oil contractors
to cut their margins.
Saipem, which last year saw a lucrative contract to build
the South Stream pipeline suspended by Gazprom, is
hopeful it can win work on a new "Turkish Stream" project that
the Russian energy giant is mulling in the same area.
"Saipem is ready to start work on the Turkish Stream when
requested," outgoing CEO Umberto Vergine said.
($1 = 0.9226 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Jane
Merriman)