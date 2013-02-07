MILAN Feb 7 Fund shareholders of Italy's Saipem
are seeking a meeting with independent board members
of the oil service group on Thursday to discuss its profit
warning last week, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
"Some funds are trying to set up a meeting with the
independents this evening," one of the sources said.
The source said shareholders were angered by the fact that
Saipem announced earlier on Thursday contracts that it could
have informed the market about at a conference call after the
profit warning last week.
Saipem, 43 percent owned by oil major Eni, said on
Thursday it won 3.2 billion euros ($4.3 billion) in new
contracts since end-November 2012.
On Jan 29 the company slashed its 2012 guidance and gave a
profit target for 2013 that was almost 60 percent below the
average market forecast.
That angered many shareholders. Earlier this week, market
watchdog Consob said Fidelity had cut its stake in the company
after the profit warning.
A fund manager representing a Saipem shareholder confirmed
the funds were seeking a meeting on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7469 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)