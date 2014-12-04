(Adds details, context)

MILAN Dec 4 Italian oil services group Saipem has been notified of the suspension of "marine spread activities", which include pipe-laying operations, as part of the South Stream project.

Russia on Monday scrapped the pipeline project to supply gas to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine, but Saipem had previously said that it had not received formal notice of the termination of any South Stream contracts.

The suspension note covers all vessels currently engaged in activities related to pipe-laying, the company said on Thursday.

"At present it is not possible to determine the economic impact of the suspension on Saipem's business, as both the duration of the suspension and the client's ultimate decision on the project are unknown," Saipem said in a statement.

In an interview with daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore this week, Saipem Chief Executive Umberto Vergine said the company may lose 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in revenue in 2015 because of the project's apparent cancellation.

South Stream's demise is the latest blow for a group that lost half its stock market value last year after two profit warnings and cut this year's profit forecast in July.

Shares in Saipem, 43-percent-owned by oil company Eni , closed 0.75 percent down at 9.935 euros. The stock is down nearly 36 percent this year. (1 US dollar = 0.8089 euro)