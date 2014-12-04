UPDATE 8-Oil prices steady but outlook more bearish
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
(Adds details, context)
MILAN Dec 4 Italian oil services group Saipem has been notified of the suspension of "marine spread activities", which include pipe-laying operations, as part of the South Stream project.
Russia on Monday scrapped the pipeline project to supply gas to southern Europe without crossing Ukraine, but Saipem had previously said that it had not received formal notice of the termination of any South Stream contracts.
The suspension note covers all vessels currently engaged in activities related to pipe-laying, the company said on Thursday.
"At present it is not possible to determine the economic impact of the suspension on Saipem's business, as both the duration of the suspension and the client's ultimate decision on the project are unknown," Saipem said in a statement.
In an interview with daily newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore this week, Saipem Chief Executive Umberto Vergine said the company may lose 1.25 billion euros ($1.55 billion) in revenue in 2015 because of the project's apparent cancellation.
South Stream's demise is the latest blow for a group that lost half its stock market value last year after two profit warnings and cut this year's profit forecast in July.
Shares in Saipem, 43-percent-owned by oil company Eni , closed 0.75 percent down at 9.935 euros. The stock is down nearly 36 percent this year. (1 US dollar = 0.8089 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Goodman)
* Oil prices consolidating at lower levels (Updates with settlement prices, weekly change, data on futures positioning)
March 17 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a ninth week in a row, extending a recovery that is expected to boost shale production by the most in six-months in April. Drillers added 14 oil rigs in the week to March 17, bringing the total count up to 631, the most since September 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were 387 active oil rigs. That rig count increase came despite
LONDON, March 17 OPEC’s production cuts have changed the quality of the global oil supply, shaking up the relationship between important crude benchmarks and altering purchasing calculations for refiners.