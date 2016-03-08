(Recasts lead, adds sources on saipem share sale)

MILAN, March 8 Shares in Saipem fell sharply on Tuesday after banks underwriting the oil industry service group's 3.5 billion-euro ($3.9 billion) rights issue cleared most of the unsold shares on their books at a discount to the current market price.

The banks were left with more than 400 million euros worth of unwanted shares last month after the largest financing of its type this year met with weak demand, leaving lenders with around 12 percent of the issue.

Saipem, like other oil industry contractors, has been struggling to fill its order book and boost margins as falling oil prices cause exploration and production companies to cut their spending.

Investors had worried the poor demand from existing shareholders could deter banks from backing other European issues related to the oil and gas sector.

But sources said JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs succeeded in placing around 700 million shares in Saipem on Monday on behalf of the consortium at 0.39 euros each, earning them a profit on the deeply discounted rights issue price of 0.362 euros.

Saipem shares ended the day down 14.8 percent at 0.3629 euros.

"The placement drew huge interest and went very fast," one of the sources said.

A second source said the only bank from the consortium not to have sold was Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI which held on to its 1.4 percent stake.

Local broker ICBPI said the placing had raised an overall 273 million euros, with a capital gain of 19.3 million euros.

"This placement has more or less removed the share overhang on the stock," ICBPI said.

Originally the banks underwriting the issue had been left with almost 1.2 billion shares.

Other banks in the consortium were Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, UniCredit, HSBC, BNP Paribas, ABN AMRO and DNB Markets. ($1 = 0.9047 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)