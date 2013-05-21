* Saipem won 6.1 bln euros in contracts since Jan
* Margins better than 2012 contracts
* Saipem credibility damaged by previous profit warning
* Shares up more than 4 pct
MILAN, May 21 Italian oil services company
Saipem SpA said it had secured more than half its new
contract target for the year, and at higher margins than in
2012, giving it a boost as it attempts to recover from a profit
warning earlier this year.
Shares in Europe's biggest oil services group, which had
lost more than 27 percent since the start of the year, rose on
the statement and were up 4.2 percent at 22.4 euros by 1419 GMT,
while the European oil sector was up 0.4 percent.
The company said new contracts won since January by its
Engineering & Construction unit totaled about 6.1 billion euros
($7.8 billion), putting it on track for a total of around 11
billion for the year.
"The E&C contracts won since January have margins of 40
percent, which is higher than those of contracts won in 2012,"
Chief Executive Umberto Vergine said.
Saipem shocked investors at the end of January when it
slashed profit forecasts and painted a bleak outlook for 2013,
blaming lower margins on new contracts.
Net profit this year is expected to be around 450 million
euros, compared with about 900 million euros in 2012.
"This is good news for the company and we're starting to see
some improvement in margins. But the profit warning damaged (the
company's) reputation and it's going to take a few quarters to
bring confidence back," a Milan analyst said.
Saipem, 42 percent controlled by oil major Eni, is
embroiled in judicial investigations into contracts in
Algeria.
The company has said that in a worse case scenario it could
lose up to 500 million euros in payments on work in Algeria.
Analysts have also expressed concern the group could face a
fine.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
