SINGAPORE Oct 31 An affiliate of U.S. private
equity firm Lone Star Funds has agreed to buy Singapore-listed
Saizen REIT's portfolio in Japan for S$517.3 million
($370 million).
The deal comes amid a pick-up in consolidation in the real
estate investment trust sector as many listed property trusts
are trading below their net asset value, particularly in
Singapore.
Saizen REIT consistently traded at a discount to net asset
value (NAV) over the last two years. NAV refers to an entity's
assets minus the value of its liabilities.
The purchase by Triangle TMK, a Japanese affiliate of Lone
Star Real Estate Fund IV and Lone Star Funds, implied a net
offer price of S$1.172 per unit, a slight premium to Saizen
REIT's adjusted net asset value per unit, Saizen said in a
statement on Saturday.
The implied price is nearly 27 percent above Saizen's last
closing price of S$0.925 a unit on Thursday before its trading
was suspended on Friday.
Credit Suisse and NorthEast Capital Management
GK acted as joint financial advisers for the deal.
($1 = 1.4005 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)