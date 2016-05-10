May 10 Sakha Diamond Corp :

* Says it will establish a new joint venture with an Osaka-based company, which has been engaged in the import and wholesale business of accessory and watch

* Says the joint venture will be engaged in the sale of jewelry products in Tokyo, Japan

* Says the joint venture will be capitalized at 3 million yen

* Says the company and the Osaka-based company will hold 51 percentage and 49 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively

* Says effective date late May

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1Uq9nd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)