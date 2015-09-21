MILAN, Sept 21 Russia's Sakhalin II liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant is holding a tender to sell six cargoes per year from 2016 through 2018, trade sources said.

The closing date of the tender, one of Sakhalin II's largest in recent times, could not be immediately confirmed.

Sakhalin Energy is a joint venture comprising Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which owns a 50 percent share in the LNG plant, Shell with 27.5 percent, Japan Mitsui with 12.5 percent and Mitsubishi Corp subsidiary Diamond Gas with 10 percent.

