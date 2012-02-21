* Q4 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.14
* Q4 comp sales at Saks Direct up about 21 percent
* Sees 2012 comp sales up 5-7 percent
* Shares up 3 percent
(adds comparison to estimate, share movement, details on sales)
Feb 21 Saks Inc reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit helped by strong online
sales, and forecast sales growth at its established luxury
department stores, sending shares up 3 percent before the
markets opened.
Saks has been of the primary beneficiaries of luxury's
rebound, fueled by a stronger stock market and tourism to the
United States.
The company expects sales at stores open at least a year, or
same-store sales, to rise 5 percent to 7 percent this fiscal
year.
The luxury retailer said comparable sales at Saks Direct
rose about 21 percent in the quarter.
However, comparable store sales at its outlet stores were
below the company average for both the fourth quarter and the
year, although sales trends improved in the second half of the
year, it said.
Saks closed several of its department stores in the past two
years and focused its expansion in its Saks Off 5th stores.
The retailer reported net income of $37 million, or 21 cents
per hare, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 28, compared with a
year-earlier profit of $25.0 million, or 14 cents per share, for
the same period last year.
Excluding an after-tax gain, it earned 17 cents per share,
while analysts, on average, were expecting it to make 14 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 7.7 percent, while overall sales rose
to $925.1 million from $866.3 million a year before.
Saks shares were trading at $11.24 Tuesday before the bell.
They closed at $10.87 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York and Nivedita Bhattacharjee
in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Derek Caney)