Sept 14 Saks Inc SKS.N named the executive who built the upscale department store chain's e-commerce business to be chief marketing officer of Saks Fifth Avenue, a newly created position.

Denise Incandela, who joined Saks in 1999 and spearheaded the development of its Saks Direct unit, will continue to head the online business, which she has overseen since 2007, Saks said in a statement on Wednesday. Prior to joining Saks, Incandela was a consultant at McKinsey & Co.

Saks Direct's comparable sales rose 50 percent in the retailer's second quarter compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, editing by Dave Zimmerman)