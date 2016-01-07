NEW YORK Jan 6 The ringleader of a scheme in
which four former Saks Fifth Avenue employees used stolen
customer data to buy $430,000 of luxury goods from the
retailer's flagship Manhattan store, with plans to resell them
on the black market, has pleaded guilty, prosecutors said.
Tamara Williams, 38, of Queens, pleaded guilty to grand
larceny, identity theft and scheming to defraud, Manhattan
District Attorney Cyrus Vance said on Wednesday.
Three other former Saks employees, as well as an additional
defendant recruited as a "shopper" to impersonate Saks
cardholders, previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced to
prison or jail, Vance said.
A lawyer for Williams declined to comment.
Vance said that from April to August 2014, Williams provided
personal information, including Social Security numbers and
birth dates, about more than 20 Saks cardholders to her
co-workers, who then bought goods she pre-selected.
The district attorney said the ring was responsible for 91
transactions in which shoes, bags and other items from brands
such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Ferragamo, Kate Spade and
Louis Vuitton were purchased.
In some cases, the employees provided these goods to three
shoppers who Williams recruited to aid the scheme, including the
black market sales, Vance said.
The cases against two of the three shoppers remains open,
Vance said.
Saks is owned by Canada's Hudson's Bay Co. Neither
Saks nor its parent was accused of wrongdoing.
The case is New York v. Williams, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 4196-2014.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)