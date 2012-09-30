NEW YORK, Sept 30 Saks Inc opened its
first Saks Fifth Avenue store in Kazakhstan on Sunday, as the
retailer seeks to tap a growing appetite for luxury in emerging
markets.
The tri-level, 91,000-square-foot (8,450-square-meter) store
is located in the Esentai Shopping Mall, the first of its kind
in Kazakhstan, Saks said in a news release.
The mall is part of Esentai Park, a new development in
Almaty that includes luxury residential and commercial towers as
well as a five-star hotel that is expected to open next year.
The Saks store is being licensed by the VILED Group, a local
company.
Oil- and uranium-producing Kazakhstan is Central Asia's
largest economy. Foreign investors have poured more than $150
billion into the country during its two decades of independence
from the old Soviet Union.