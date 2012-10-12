By Reihan Salam
Oct 12 Barack Obama is a champion of education
reform. So is Mitt Romney. Even in the midst of an extremely
polarized political season, the former Massachusetts governor
has offered praise for Arne Duncan, President Obama's secretary
of education, and for the Obama administration's Race to the Top
initiative. The same is true of Jeb Bush, the former Florida
governor, who has emerged as the GOP's leading point person on
fixing America's schools. To those who lament partisan rancor,
this might look like very good news. But it's not. Rather, it is
an indication that our conversation about "education reform" is
pretty vacuous.
The reform label applies to at least three broad ideas: (1)
standards-oriented reform, or let's have more testing and
accountability; (2) human capital reform, or let's have better
teachers; and (3) choice-oriented reform, or let's use "backpack
funding" that will allow public education dollars to follow the
student wherever she chooses to enroll, whether it's a
neighborhood public school, a public charter or (perhaps) a
voucher-eligible private school. Many people who love one kind
of reform hate the others, so saying you're "pro-reform" doesn't
mean very much.
That shouldn't come as a shock. There is something about
public education that starts Americans gushing and makes them
sentimental and unrigorous. Hardly anyone disagrees with the
late R&B songstress Whitney Houston, who believed that the
children are our future and that we should teach them well and
let them lead the way. Schmaltz is deployed on all sides of the
debate - from teachers' union members who insist that those who
oppose across-the-board pay hikes don't care about kids to
voucher proponents who specialize in heartstring-tugging tales
of inner-city youth.
It's not just schmaltz that limits our ability to think
clearly about public education. Frederick Hess, an education
policy scholar at the center-right American Enterprise Institute
and one of the smartest think tankers I know, has argued that
we're also hamstrung by our collective fixation on schools as
instruments for achieving social justice.
The stubborn gap between the graduation rates and
achievement levels of white Anglo and Asian American students on
the one hand and Latino and African American students on the
other is a real problem, particularly as the Latino share of the
population surges. But by viewing public education first and
foremost through the lens of this "achievement gap,"
philanthropists and legislators have, in Hess's view,
prioritized raising reading and math scores of the weakest
students to the detriment of reforms that could boost
performance across the system as a whole.
How could focusing on the poorest, most vulnerable kids be a
bad thing? In effect, achievement gap thinking allows the vast
majority of middle-class parents to remain complacent about
their own mediocre schools while focusing attention on a handful
of dysfunctional urban school districts that educate a minority
of America's K-12 students. This complacency suits suburban
America's elected officials and school administrators, as it
allows them to avoid contentious battles over truly innovative
instructional models that could rattle the status quo.
The biggest barrier to the embrace of these innovative
models is cultural. We find it very hard to imagine structuring
schools in new and different ways. Even the most celebrated
charter school networks are just slightly modified versions of
the public schools most of us attended as children. And the
reform conversation tends to focus on minor tweaks. Consider
human capital reform. Reformers on the left and right tend to
oppose so-called last-in, first-out hiring policies, salary
schedules that emphasize years on the job over effectiveness,
and tenure rules that make it virtually impossible to fire
underperforming teachers. Moving beyond these practices could
very well make a difference in the quality of education, and
that shouldn't be dismissed.
But these measures fail to address the deeper problem: that
K-12 education makes little use of specialization, the main
driver of productivity growth in every other sector of the
economy. As Hess and Olivia Meeks observe in The Futures of
School Reform, the size of the teacher workforce tripled from
1.1 million in the 1950s to 3.3 million in the early 2000s. At
the same time, college-educated women who once had few
professional options outside of teaching saw their opportunities
expand dramatically. And so it became far less likely that a new
public school teacher had graduated in the top 10th of her high
school class. Many human capital reformers argue that the right
solution to this problem is to dramatically increase
compensation for teachers. Many also champion shrinking class
sizes. Even if we could afford to pursue these strategies, and
it's far from obvious that we can, there will come a point at
which we will exhaust the supply of American adults who are
willing and able to teach.
Instead of simply increasing the number of teachers, Hess
and Meeks propose shifting teaching from a profession built
around generalists - people who teach reading and fractions and
supervise bus-loading and monitor the cafeteria and grade papers
- to one built around specialists. Just as the Mayo Clinic has
specialists working on discrete medical problems (cardiologists
here, neurosurgeons there) and support staff who enable them to
do their work, schools could "unbundle" the job of teaching. We
don't find it strange or scandalous that highly trained
obstetricians don't also clear bedpans. In the same vein,
schools should rely more heavily on support staff to load the
bus, monitor the cafeteria and grade exams while letting
teachers who are really great at teaching fifth grade geometry
focus on teaching fifth grade geometry. Like medical
specialists, specialist teachers in the rarest, most demanding
fields should expect more compensation. School employees with
skills that aren't quite as uncommon, meanwhile, could be paid
less without sacrificing quality.
To be sure, we shouldn't replace one rigid, centralized
approach with another. While the Hess and Meeks vision of
schools that deploy talent in smarter ways is attractive, there
isn't a single best way to unbundle education. And that is the
reason why choice-oriented reform is a crucial complement to
real human capital reform - we need new schools and school
networks to experiment with different models.
According to Neerav Kingsland, the CEO of the non-profit New
Schools for New Orleans, the key emerging divide in the
education world is between reformers and those he calls
relinquishers. Reformers are school district leaders who aim to
make centralized, government-run educational systems work more
effectively by imposing new rules and regulations concerning
what school administrators and teachers can and cannot do.
Relinquishers, in contrast, believe that the job of the school
district is to empower charter school operators to teach as they
see fit, subject to oversight from a small and nimble central
office.
The caveat is that relinquishers have a special
responsibility to shut down schools that fail and help schools
that succeed grow as quickly as possible. In New Orleans, where
85 percent of students are enrolled in charter schools,
Kingsland's organization launched seven schools just this fall,
and he has also been involved in the wrenching process of
shutting failing schools down.
Yet New Orleans is very much an outlier; it is hard to
imagine school districts across America voluntarily following
the lead of New Orleans. Fortunately, school choice isn't the
only way to drive innovation and experimentation in education.
Instead of relinquishing at the level of the school, schools can
start relinquishing at the level of individual courses.
John White, Louisiana's state superintendent of education,
has worked with Governor Bobby Jindal to push forward the most
ambitious education agenda in the country. One of White's most
promising initiatives is course-level instructional choice.
Having previously served as superintendent of the Recovery
School District, White recognizes the power of charter schools -
yet he also recognizes their limitations. "It takes an
enormously talented leader to start a new school, and the number
of such organizations is inherently limited," he explained. "So
in order to really scale quality and innovation and access, you
can shrink the unit that needs to be developed from an entire
school into something smaller." That is, instead of expecting
parents and students to leap from one school to another, you can
give them the option of choosing, say, a Spanish class taught by
a local teacher or a Mandarin class taught online. For White,
the beauty of this approach is that it allows students to
leverage the many other institutions - colleges and
universities, private firms, the military - that can provide
developmental experiences as valuable as those offered by K-12
schools.
More broadly, course-level instructional choice might even
improve the cost-effectiveness of education. Burck Smith, the
CEO and founder of the low-cost higher education provider
StraighterLine, has floated the idea of an educational
"cafeteria" plan, in which students would be assigned a fixed
budget that could be used for a wide array of courses. By taking
a low-cost online language course, for example, a student could
save money for extra precalculus tutoring or a summer enrichment
program.
Relinquishers remain a small minority in the education
world. Most education visionaries are still chasing after the
One Big Solution, whether it's merit pay, better teacher
evaluations, or mimicking Finland or Shanghai. Charter schools
are still seen as a boutique movement, and relatively few
policymakers have even heard of course-level instructional
choice. But as Americans face up to the limitations of
one-size-fits-all school reform, the relinquishers are slowly
gaining ground.