Nov 10 Salamanca Group Holdings Ltd, a merchant
banking and operational risk management business, said it
appointed Martin Atalovic as an associate in its real estate
business unit.
Atalovic joins from AEW Europe, where he was part of the
asset management and investment team focusing on office, retail
and logistics transactions across Europe.
In the newly created role, Atalovic will work with Nikos
Koulouras, Salamanca Group's head of real estate, on the
investment and asset management of the Group's property assets
across the UK, mainland Europe and Brazil, the company said.
Atalovic has also worked at Quinlan Private Golub in Prague,
where he worked on residential and office developments across
the Central and Eastern Europe region.
(Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)