Oct 27 Salamander Energy(Not Ophir Energy)

* Statement re. Press comment

* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy Plc

* Board of salamander has not received detail of CEPSA Consortium's proposal or confirmation that any offer will be forthcoming

* Proposals from Ophir and Cepsa Consortium are subject to number of conditions, including due diligence and receipt of a unanimous recommendation from board of Salamander

* Company is currently in discussions with both Ophir and Cepsa Consortium in relation to their respective proposals

* Board continues to believe that completion of Sona transaction is in best interests of shareholders

* Sona transaction remains on track for completion before end of 2014, in keeping with timetable

* Proposals from Ophir and Cepsa Consortium are subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence and receipt of a unanimous recommendation from board of Salamander