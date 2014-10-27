Oct 27 Salamander Energy(Not Ophir Energy)
* Statement re. Press comment
* Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it has
received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy Plc
* Board of salamander has not received detail of CEPSA
Consortium's proposal or confirmation that any offer will be
forthcoming
* Proposals from Ophir and Cepsa Consortium are subject to
number of conditions, including due diligence and receipt of a
unanimous recommendation from board of Salamander
* Company is currently in discussions with both Ophir and
Cepsa Consortium in relation to their respective proposals
* Board continues to believe that completion of Sona
transaction is in best interests of shareholders
* Sona transaction remains on track for completion before
end of 2014, in keeping with timetable
