LONDON Nov 14 A consortium led by Spain's
Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) has proposed a takeover
of London-listed oil explorer Salamander Energy.
Under the proposal the consortium, which also includes a
subsidiary of Hong Kong private equity firm Jynwel Capital, is
proposing to pay 121 pence in cash for each Salamander share and
one contingent value right of up to 24 pence per share,
Salamander said on Friday.
Shares in the southeast Asia-focused energy firm were
trading 21 percent higher at 117 pence at 1641 GMT.
Salamander, which drills for oil in Indonesia and Thailand,
has also received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy
.
The CEPSA-led consortium has made its proposed offer on the
condition that Salamander cancels a deal it struck with
Malaysia's SONA Petroleum Berhard in July, selling a
40 percent interest in two Thai oil fields.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London and Abhiram Nandakumar
in Bangalore)