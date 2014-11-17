LONDON Nov 17 A consortium led by Spain's
Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) said on Monday it was
withdrawing from the bidding to acquire oil firm Salamander
Energy, reducing the competition for rival suitor Ophir
.
CEPSA said that after holding talks with Salamander, the
consortium, which includes Strategic Energy (Global), had
decided not to proceed.
"CEPSA and SEG have now decided that they have no intention
of making an offer for the company," CEPSA said in its
statement.
Salamander, which drills for oil in Indonesia and Thailand,
received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy in October.
Under UK takeover rules, bidders have until Nov. 24 to make
clear their intent either to make a firm offer for the company
or to walk away.
The CEPSA-led consortium had made its proposed offer on the
condition that Salamander cancelled a deal it struck with
Malaysia's SONA Petroleum Berhard in July, selling a
40 percent interest in two Thai oil fields.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Michael Urquhart)