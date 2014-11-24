LONDON Nov 24 British oil and gas explorer
Ophir Energy said its 267 million pound ($418 million)
takeover of Salamander Energy had been recommended by
the target firm's board, putting the deal on track to complete
by the end of March 2015.
Ophir offered to buy Salamander on Friday, proposing 0.5719
shares for every Salamander share in a deal which would leave
Salamander shareholders owning around 21 percent of Ophir.
"The board of Salamander unanimously believes that the Ophir
offer represents an attractive opportunity to participate in an
enlarged African-Asian exploration and production company with a
strong balance sheet and enhanced operating capability,"
Salamander's chairman Charles Jamieson said on Monday.
The agreed deal follows several weeks of speculation around
Salamander before rival bidder Spain's CEPSA walked away earlier
in November.
(1 US dollar = 0.6383 British pound)
