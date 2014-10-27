Oct 27 Salamander Energy Plc, which drills for oil and gas in Indonesia, said on Monday it had received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy Plc and that it was seeking to clarify details of the potential offer.

A consortium led by Spanish firm Compania Espanola de Petroleos (CEPSA) and Jynwel Capital has also approached London-listed Salamander. However, the consortium has not given any details of its proposal or any confirmation that an offer would be made, it said.

Salamander said it was in discussions with Ophir and the CEPSA consortium regarding their proposals.

The Sunday Times reported that Ophir Energy and Spanish rival CEPSA were preparing competing takeover bids that could value Salamander at over 275 million pounds ($442 million). (thetim.es/1nIARJ8) ($1 = 0.6214 British pound) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)