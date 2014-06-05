KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Sona Petroleum Bhd
, Malaysia's largest listed special-purpose acquisition
company, is buying a 40 percent stake in two oil and gas blocks
from London-listed Salamander Energy Plc in the Gulf of
Thailand for $280 million.
Sona said in a statement on Thursday its first acquisition
since its initial public offering a year ago gave it a portfolio
of production, development and exploration assets.
The blocks include an active oilfield that has been
producing since 2008 and rights to explore surrounding fields.
The transaction, to close by the third quarter this year, is
still subject to approval from shareholders and regulators. CIMB
Investment Bank and BNP Paribas were advisers on the
deal.
Salamander Energy will return $50 million to shareholders,
who will receive 11 pence per share. Salamander on May 1 said it
would sell assets and was approaching buyers to purchase the
company.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Additional reporting by
Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Stephen Coates)