March 14 Southeast Asia-focused oil and gas
company Salamander Energy Plc posted a 90 percent fall
in full-year profit, hurt by an impairment charge and lower
production due to the sale of some assets.
The company sold its interests in Offshore Northwest Java
and Southeast Sumatra assets in 2011 to focus on its two basins
in Indonesia and one in Thailand.
Salamander said pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31
fell to $10.8 million from $112.6 million a year earlier. The
company took an impairment charge of $23.2 million.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $368 million.
The company produced 10,800 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boe/d), lower than the 18,600 boe/d a year earlier.
Production for the current year is expected to be in a range
of 12,500 boe/d to 15,500 boe/d.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of about 510
million pounds ($764 million), closed at 199.4 pence on the
London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.