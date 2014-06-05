June 5 (Reuters) -

* Salamander energy plc - agreement to sell 40 percent in greater Bualuang area

* Salamander energy plc - non-binding heads of agreement ("HOA") with Sona Petroleum Berhad ("Sona")

* Salamander energy plc - has signed a non-binding hoa with Sona to sell an effective 40 percent working interest in both b8/38 concession (containing bualuang field) and surrounding g4/50 concession for a total cash consideration of us$280 million

* Salamander energy plc - sona will pay salamander us$250 million for a 40 percent effective interest in b8/38 concession

* Salamander energy plc - sona Will pay Salamander US$30 million for a 40 percent effective interest in G4/50 exploration concession

* Salamander energy plc - board has approved a us$50 million capital return to shareholders, equivalent to approximately 11 pence per share

* Salamander energy plc - transaction is expected to close by end of Q3 2014 following satisfaction of all conditions, including receipt of both regulatory and shareholder approvals of both salamander and sona.