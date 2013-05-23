PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 23 Salamander Energy PLC : * Bedug-1 gas discovery * Well encountered a gas-bearing sandstone interval of 5m thickness in the
lower pliocene bt40 primary target * Source text for Eikon:
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade