UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
July 21 Salamander Energy Plc
* Agreement to sell 40 pct stake in Greater Bualuang
* Definitive share sale and purchase agreement has been signed with SONA Petroleum Berhard to dispose of an effective 40 pct working interest in B8/38 concession containing Bualuang oil field and surrounding G4/50 concession
* SONA will pay a consideration of $280 million in cash
* Completion of transaction is expected to occur during Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)