July 21 Salamander Energy Plc

* Agreement to sell 40 pct stake in Greater Bualuang

* Definitive share sale and purchase agreement has been signed with SONA Petroleum Berhard to dispose of an effective 40 pct working interest in B8/38 concession containing Bualuang oil field and surrounding G4/50 concession

* SONA will pay a consideration of $280 million in cash

* Completion of transaction is expected to occur during Q4 of 2014