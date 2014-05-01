May 1 Salamander Energy Plc

* Salamander energy plc commencement of formal sale process

* Salamander has recently been considering a divestment of certain assets including minority interests in company's operated Bualuang oil field in Thailand (Salamander, 100%) and its operated Kerendan gas field in Indonesia

* Has received a number of preliminary and conditional expressions of interest in relation to divestment of a portion or all of company's interests

* Accordingly, company has engaged with a number of these interested parties with a view to conducting a review of company's options, including a potential sale of company.

* Company expects this review to be concluded in coming weeks.

* Shareholders are advised that approaches that have been received by company to date (relating to both asset divestments and offers for company) are highly preliminary and conditional

* As such, there can be no certainty that any offers will be made, any sales concluded, nor as to terms of any offer or sale.

* Company has appointed Goldman Sachs international as financial adviser to conduct formal sale process.