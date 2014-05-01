Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
May 1 Salamander Energy Plc
* Salamander energy plc commencement of formal sale process
* Salamander has recently been considering a divestment of certain assets including minority interests in company's operated Bualuang oil field in Thailand (Salamander, 100%) and its operated Kerendan gas field in Indonesia
* Has received a number of preliminary and conditional expressions of interest in relation to divestment of a portion or all of company's interests
* Accordingly, company has engaged with a number of these interested parties with a view to conducting a review of company's options, including a potential sale of company.
* Company expects this review to be concluded in coming weeks.
* Shareholders are advised that approaches that have been received by company to date (relating to both asset divestments and offers for company) are highly preliminary and conditional
* As such, there can be no certainty that any offers will be made, any sales concluded, nor as to terms of any offer or sale.
* Company has appointed Goldman Sachs international as financial adviser to conduct formal sale process. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.