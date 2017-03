July 2 Salamander Energy Plc

* Announces spud of North Kendang-2 exploration well ("NK-2"), a re-drill of North Kendang-1 ("nk-1") well in south east Sangatta PSC

* Salamander has a 75% operated interest in south east Sangatta PSC

* Costs related to NK-1 well control incident, and to drilling NK-2 well to this same depth, are covered under company's insurance policies