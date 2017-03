Aug 18 Salamander Energy Plc :

* Announces that drilling operations on North Kendang-2 exploration well ("NK-2") in its operated South East Sangatta PSC have now been concluded

* Well reached a total depth of 2,569 metres true vertical depth sub-sea and encountered two hydrocarbon bearing intervals,

* A 10.5m gas bearing sand with oil shows was encountered at a shallower depth

* This well concluded salamander's drilling programme in north kutei and ocean general rig has now been released Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: