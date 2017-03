Nov 14 Salamander Energy Plc

* Offer update

* Notes recent share price movement

* Confirms that it has received a proposed offer from a consortium led by Compañía Española De Petróleos, S.A.U. ("CEPSA") and strategic energy (global) limited

* Under proposed offer co shareholders entitled to get 121 pence in cash and 1 contingent value right

* Contingent value right enables salamander shareholders to receive up to 24 pence in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: