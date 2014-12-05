RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 Salamander Energy Plc
* Takeover panel has agreed with Salamander and Ophir to extend date by which circular to shareholders to Wednesday Jan. 14 2015
* This extension is required for practical reasons due to closure of courts for holiday period
* Still expected that offer will become effective before March 31 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)