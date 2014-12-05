Dec 5 Salamander Energy Plc

* Takeover panel has agreed with Salamander and Ophir to extend date by which circular to shareholders to Wednesday Jan. 14 2015

* This extension is required for practical reasons due to closure of courts for holiday period

* Still expected that offer will become effective before March 31 2015